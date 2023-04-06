Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite gracing the birthday celebration of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, left with his friends in luxurious cars

The Despite media CEO, who Dr Ofori Sarpong accompanied, was seen exchanging pleasantries with the invited guests

Netizens reacted to the businessman's departure with his friends and how the East Legon executives, which he is a part of, always flaunt their wealth

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite was seen departing from COP Nathan Kofi Boakye’s birthday party celebration with his friends from the East Legon executives in a fleet of luxurious cars.

Osei Kwame Despite and his friends left COP Nathan BOakye's 60th birthday celebration in a fleet of Escalade SUVs Photo source: @utvghana

The birthday celebration of the police officer, which was always his moment of saying his final goodbye to the police force as he turned 60 years was graced by the likes of Ibrahim Mahama, Rev Obofour, IGP George Akuffo Dampare and many dignitaries.

Osei Kwame welcomed most of the attendees of COP Nathan with his business partner Ofori Sarpong exchanging pleasantries with them while they enjoyed a live band performance at the event.

During their departure, the duo, Despite and Ofori Sarpong, departed in a fleet of SUVs, making a scene and stirring reactions among Ghanaians.

Watch the video of Osei Kwame Despite leaving Nathan Kofi Boakye's birthday party below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Despite And Ofori Sarpong leaving COP Nathan Kofi Boakye's birthday party

farcry99 commented:

I honestly don’t understand these rich men using all these American cars on these useless and bad roads….don’t they think their cars will go bad easily?

nnknyarko commented:

On Mr Osei Kwame Despite's birthday, it was Mercedes-Benz G Wagon. Today, it's Escalade for today. Great Club!Great Men!!

archiosebee_ commented:

Nice pushing. Every American Millionaire has this Escalate American dream Truck of All time.

