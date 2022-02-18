A set of Ghanaian twin brothers built the Banahene Specialist Hospital located near Spintex Road in Accra

The ultramodern hospital has just had its first pregnancy delivery and it turned out to be a set of beautiful twin babies

The Banahene twins are old students of Opoku Ware Senior High School located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Banahene Specialist Hospital, an ultramodern medical facility located near the Spintex Road in Accra is owned by a set of Ghanaian twin brothers.

The facility which started operations not long ago has recorded what appears to be a divinely orchestrated event as it has delivered its first pregnant woman of her progeny only for it to turn out to be a set of twins.

The Banahene twins who are both old students of Opoku Ware Senior High School confirmed the exciting piece of news to YEN.com.gh.

Ghanaian twin brothers who own Banahene Specialist Hospital Photo credit: Banahene Twins

Source: UGC

Beautiful pictures were taken with the babies and some of the medical staff to mark the rather history-making event.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What Ghanaians are saying

After reading the exciting story about the Banahene Hospital and the twin brothers, below were some social media reactions from Ghanaians.

Prince Osei Bonsu:

U build in Accra and starts employing from Kumasi, indirectly you taking the quality also away from the City. It's their personal decision but we aren't gonna clap over this.

Kabral Blay Amihere:

Congrats to the Banahenes. Don’t forget your senior brothers of Augusco in the recruitment. We are one family.

Osei Assibey:

Guys suggesting that they should have built the hospital in Kumasi, cool down. The twins are my mates in Owass and they didn't grow up in Kumasi or Asante region. Let's allow people to make their investment decisions. They could have built the hospital in their native Sefwi Bekwai.

Handsome & Brilliant Twin boys Graduate Together as Medical Doctors

Meanwhile, two adorable young men, Chidimma Muogbo and Chinemerem Muogbo, who are twin brothers have graduated together from medical school as doctors.

The news was shared by their mother, Uju Sussan, who holds a Ph.D. as a senior lecturer at Anambra State University, Nigeria, on her personal LinkedIn handle.

Aside from congratulating her two sons, the proud mother also shared how they have had challenges with different social media platforms and identification systems because of the stark resemblance.

Source: YEN.com.gh