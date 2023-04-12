An old woman has become an internet sensation after she took netizens by surprise with her dance moves

In a video, the elderly woman impressed partygoers at Kwahu as she danced with flair and passion

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the elderly woman for her beautiful display

An elderly Ghanaian woman has shown that she is young at heart after her breathtaking dance moves surfaced on the internet.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Daily Graphic captured the beautiful moment where the old lady was seen in the midst of revellers at what appeared to be a pub in Kwahu during the Easter festivities showcasing some nice dance moves.

Old lady stuns revellers with nice dance moves with dance moves Photo credit: Daily Graphic/Facebook

In that particular video, the elderly woman got the revellers stunned as she displayed some amazing azonto moves and whined her waist like a 16-year-old as Kizz Daniel's popular hit track, Odo, played in the background.

The video further showed the woman, this time round, standing in the middle of the road dancing with passion, much to the delight of onlookers and passers-by.

Not even attempts by moving cars would spoil the fun for her as she danced with joy and elation as if there was no tomorrow.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 34,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the Kwahu lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the elderly woman, with many applauding her enchanting dance moves.

Agyenim Boateng Prince added:

And she’ll live longer too

Padi Ebenezer Bronze added:

Nipa nso y3dean cheww chill momy

Road Mann FourReal asserted:

She must be awarded

