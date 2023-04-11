Musician Jay Bahd, in a Twitter post, pleaded with MTN to bring back their Zone Bundle package because times were hard

Ghanaian musician, Jay Bahd, has taken to Twitter to plead with MTN, the largest telecom operator in Ghana, to bring back their popular Zone Bundle package. According to the rapper, times are hard, and the package was a lifeline for many Ghanaians who rely on it for cheap data subscriptions.

Jay Bahd Pleads With MTN To Resolve Bundle Issues

Source: Twitter

The MTN Zone Bundle, which was once a saviour for many internet users in Ghana, has been inaccessible for some time now, leaving subscribers in a state of despair. The package was renowned for offering a cost-effective data subscription that was accessible to all MTN users in Ghana.

Jay Bahd's tweet has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many users agreeing with the musician and begging MTN to reinstate the package. Users have been expressing how much they miss the affordability of the bundle and how pocket-friendly it was compared to other data subscription options available on the market.

MTN has yet to comment on the matter, but many believe an outcry from users could force the company's hand to bring back the package.

Twitter users argued that as the world gets more digital by the day, many Ghanaians now rely on the internet for work, education, and entertainment.

They argued that the MTN Zone Bundle has been instrumental in ensuring that many people have access to affordable data, making it an essential service that should not be taken away from Ghanaians. Aside from Zone Bundle, MTN has other pocket-friendly offers.

Jay Bahd Sparks Conversation On MTN Zone Bundle

bigkush44 wrote:

I think he is talking for his fans without zone bundle we can’t stream his music

TooMuchMoni11 reacted:

u people no force kraaaa see how u make superstar Dey complain ‍♂️

HalfNyavor commented:

pls bring back the zone bundle. The economy is hard.

