Ghanaian Lawyer Bobby Banson says that musicians can decide to prosecute their supposed lookalikes for impersonation

According to the lawyer, once the lookalikes represent themselves as A-list artistes, they can be sued for false pretences.

In a recent update, these celebrity lookalikes have come together to form a music group

A Ghanaian lawyer has weighed in on the current wave of celebrity lookalikes flooding the entertainment industry.

Lawyer Bobby Banson revealed on Joy Showbiz A to Z that these men, parading themselves as musicians because they look like some of Ghana's A-list celebrities, can be sued under the law.

He added that the law can deal with these men who are s they resemble if the artistes can prove that they have lost money or their reputations are being ruined because of them.

Videos of Medikal, Black Sherif, King Promise, Mr Drew, Kuami Eugene and Fameye's lookalikes have flooded social media. These men who resemble these artistes have revealed that they intend to mimic the artistes as their full-time jobs.

According to Lawyer Banson, these people can be sued, especially if they perform the artistes' music and take monies in the names of the celebrities. He said,

"I think you can look at the unfair competition act that allows somebody to sue another person when the other is taking advantage of his reputation to make undue economic gains.

"An artiste can use the common law of passing off to make the argument that these so-called lookalikes are taking advantage of his reputation and intellectual property to deceive his followers and because of that, he has lost X or Y amount of money."

Ghanaians react to lawyer saying celebrity lookalikes can be sued

Netizens have also shared their opinions on the rising trend of celebrity lookalikes parading in town.

Samuel Atuobi Baah wrote:

Lawyer is spot on!!!

Obed Anor Korang

Very impressive but it seems the recording has ceased, making it impossible for those of us who will usually miss it due to our various endeavours/trade to catch up

Source: YEN.com.gh