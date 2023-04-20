Roses Triplets, a group of same-looking ladies, has raised eyebrows after mentioning that they are sisters

Although they are obviously of different ages, it was hard to tell which of them was the older set

The 6 ladies displayed dance moves that portrayed how talented they all are at dance moves, as well

A video of two sets of triplets has amazed many social media users who wonder what it would be like to be one of the six beautiful ladies.

The recording was shared on their handle @rosestriplet on TikTok, where they dressed in two sets of attires to differentiate one set from the other.

Although they have different ages, the two sets look exactly the same age adding that they have the same mother. It was hard for netizens to tell them apart.

Roses Triplets looking beautiful and the same Photo credit: @rosestriplet

Source: TikTok

In the video, the Roses Triplets exhibited dance moves that also warmed the hearts of many online natives.

Video of Roses Triplets looking the same and dancing

Social media users could not resist the urge to react when they saw the footage. It is no surprise that it ended up having 5 million views at the time of this publication.

olipasingini indicated:

You can never be lonely cause that’s a friend and a big sister for everyone the ending is the best part ❤️❤️

KT mentioned:

The thought of even carrying triplets scares me, but this is beautiful

Nessa stated:

Identical triplets TWICE! Do y’all know having triplets ONCE is super rare! she did it twice! thats amazing.❤️

UNSTOPPABLE added:

Amen chai God if it’s your will let this be my portion soon with mixed gender to make up for my dear child. I praise you Lord in all conditions☺️☺️☺️

Watch the video below:

Young mother with big baby bump gives birth to triplets

Meanwhile, a mother who recently welcomed three children simultaneously has shown them in a lovely TikTok video.

The mother, @kachyprecious_, was gushing praises to God in the video for having her babies safely delivered.

The mother recorded a video just before giving delivery showcasing her incredibly enormous baby bump. Just before being carried into the delivery area, she said she was giving birth to her babies at week 35.

