A group of UCC students have melted hearts with their display of love for a lecturer on his birthday

The UCC BCom level 200 students left the lecturer in awe as they held a surprise birthday celebration for him in class

Netizens who thronged the comment section commended the students for appreciating their lecturer

A group of second-year students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), celebrated one of their lecturers with a big surprise on his birthday.

The class organised a birthday celebration for him in a video making rounds on social media.

UCC lecturer left in awe as students celebrate his birthday Photo credit: UCC_ACC

Source: TikTok

In the said video, the UCC BCom level 200 students invited two trumpeters to perform, while they (the students) sang along to the popular Happy Birthday tune.

After the performance by the trumpeters, the university students handed over a parcel to the lecturer, who has been identified as Mr Anim, a Business Law Lecturer at UCC.

Mr Anim was overwhelmed with emotions as he wasn't expecting the gesture from his students. He appreciated them and they proceeded to pray with and for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laud students for celebrating lecturer

Many netizens, who saw the video, were touched by the display of love for the Ghanaian lecturer. Some lauded the students, while others also made fun of the situation.

@ToyRaqell for instance wrote:

"This one u think u won't learn ego shock until say u contribute but u go fail."

@Kwame Bisboy wrote:

"Still he go trail some people ooo so relax."

@Tilly's bakery on the hand commended the class:

"Well done guys."

@Inventor Abanga wrote:

"Chief Examiner himself. God bless Mr. Anim."

Source: YEN.com.gh