A video of the sister of Madwoa speaking on the last moments she shared with the mother of one has sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians

The sister said Madwoa was set to travel to the USA before the incident happened

Social media users have shared varied opinions on the painful death of the 26-year-old.

The sister of Victoria Dapaa, also known as Madwoa, the young lady who was killed by her jealous lover at Adum in Kumasi has revealed that the 26-year-old was set to travel abroad.

Speaking in an interview with +Plus1 TV, the visibly distraught woman said everything was set for the Madwoa to travel to the United States in two weeks' time before her untimely death cut short those plans

Sister of Madwoa reveals the mother of one was set to travel abroad Photo credit:@henrygucci/TikTok @+Plus1 TV/YouTube

Shedding tears as she spoke about Madwoa, her sister said she had a nice time with the mother of one on the morning of the incident hence news of her demise later in the day hit her hard.

"On that day when she died, we had a chat where I even took pictures with her as we way to create memories since I knew she will be travelling," she said crying.

She also described the late Madwoa as a good person, adding that she only knew that her sister was having an affair with the US-based father of her child.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console the family of Madwoa

Netizens in the reactions to the video expressed their deepest condolences to the family over their loss.

Adjo Lawson added:

This is so painful OMG, lord have mercy. My deepest condolences to you all.

Dorson Dorcas stated:

Under no circumstances should you take ones life….rest well Obaapa

Others also said the family knew about their daughter's affair with the police inspector who later killed her.

B E L I E V E replied:

I don't endorse what TAACUM did but the family members knew what was going on but never advised the deceased.. let's all learn from it. He was not married to her but has killed her now. It's that what they wanted? Let's all be faithful to our partners.

Vivian Ezeani remarked:

Very sad but the family knows a lot about the affair. The aunty is not forthcoming with the truth. No one deserves to die this way. Rest well!

Madwoa's killer arrested

Earlier YEN.com.gh that the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of a police inspector who killed his girlfriend on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Inspector Twumasi went into hiding after the incident, prompting law enforcement agents to launch a manhunt for him.

Madwoa's father speaks on the death of her daughter

Also, the father of Madwoa, the lady who was killed by her supposed boyfriend, identified to be a police inspector, has said the man he knew was dating her daughter is a footballer.

In an interview, the visibly sad dad explained he was not aware his daughter was having an amorous relationship with the Police Inspector.

