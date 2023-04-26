A video of a lady expressing her disappointment over house rent issues has raised eyebrows

The lady in a TikTok video said she couldn't believe that a one-bedroom self-contained house goes for GH¢500

Social media users who reacted to the video have also expressed varied opinions on the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked huge reactions on social media after she expressed disgust over the high cost of house rent in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady who looked visibly stunned revealed that her quest to move out of her grandmother's house has hit a stumbling block after being told that a one-bedroom self-contain apartment is going for GH¢500 a month.

Lady laments over house rent Photo credit:@afkcollections/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady revealed that after asking around about house rent, she has now resolved to continue living with her grandmother and will only move out when she is going to her matrimonial home.

She also commended persons who have rented houses in the various capital cities across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 8000 and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the lady's rant

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with the lady over her observation, with others also sharing their personal experiences.

Rakel replied

Accra 2000 a month around dansoman

Becky Becks stated:

is not easy ooo n the agent people too are killing us

Chentiwuni added:

Team stay in your parents house till you marry let’s gather here for a short meeting

Lady fumes over the increase in house rent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has lampooned her landlord after she got to know that her current rent would be increased by 28 per cent once the old tenancy agreement expires.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, the lady who looked and sounded very angrily revealed that she received a letter from her landlord to the effect that her current rent agreement will be increased from 700 cedis to 900 cedis a month due to the appreciation of the dollar against the cedi.

Lady appeals to landlords

Also, another lady a TikToker with the handle @frema_slayqueen got many consoling her when she posted a video of herself crying out about the high cost of rent in Accra.

The lady said landlords should have mercy on renters and added that it seemed people lived and worked in Accra only to give all their hard-earned monies to their landlords.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh