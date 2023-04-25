A beautiful lady dressed splendidly has been sighted in a video turning fufu on fire on her wedding day

In the video, which has attracted more than 403k views on TikTok, the bride was asked to turn fufu during her traditional wedding

The wedding ritual appears to be the culture of her people because she turned the fufu cheerfully in the presence of all

A 22-second TikTok video showed a beautiful bride preparing fufu on her traditional wedding day.

The video that captured the exciting moment was posted on TikTok by @kingkayo720, the wedding photographer.

The bride uses a spatula to turn the fufu during her traditional wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@kingkayo720.

The bride was taken to the fireplace in the presence of all who were in attendance at the traditional wedding.

Bride turns fufu on fire during her traditional wedding

A gigantic pot was cooking on the fire at the fireplace, and some powdery flour was scooped into the boiling water.

She grabbed the long and sizeable wooden spatula at once and started turning the fufu.

The ritual appeared to be part of the marriage rites in her culture because she did it cheerfully as the crowd sang and cheered.

The video attracted attention after it was posted on TikTok, with some people expressing admiration for the culture.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Chantalwouldgo commented:

"Africa is like that."

@Precious Gold Precio said:

"Congratulations. Beautiful dress."

@alandratomo commented:

"Yes it must be like this."

@user25930869682450 reacted:

"I like your dress."

@Severine Kana commented:

"Africa is beautiful."

@nathychou said:

"She looks like Miss global success."

@user4827927241348 said:

"What culture is it? Thank you for informing me."

@esnath08 said:

"The dress is beautiful."

@joynesjohnson said:

"I would just miss my husband."

@alandratomo said:

"The women of today, even rice they do not know how to prepare."

