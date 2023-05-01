Kuami Eugene struggled to remember the words in his own song during an interview with Delay

This was after the popular host of The Delay Show revealed she loved the song titled Demigod and expected the artiste to complete it

Delay indicated that she was hurt Kuami could not recall the lyrics, but he explained why that happened

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeat singer, Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, stunned Deloris Frimpong Manso on her show recently.

During the interview, which was the first in five years she had with him, Delay revealed that one of her all-time favourite songs of the artiste was Demigod.

Kuami Eugene was amazed at that and said songs like Demigod are only made for the core fans of the brand who take time to listen to the entire album and not necessarily only the songs that go viral.

When Delay tried to sing some parts of the song, she expected Kuami to complete it like he did with a previous song, but it turns out, the artiste did not recall the lyrics.

"Really? I'm hurt. I find a song so lovely on your album and listen to it over and over, and here you are, as the artiste and you don't recall? How is that possible?" Delay said.

Kuami Eugene explains why he forgot the lyrics to his song

Kuami Eugene explained saying it was because he did not write the lyrics down but rather recorded them as they jumped into his mind.

"I don't write them down. That is why. When the vibe came, I just immediately recorded it, so I don't remember everything I do," he said.

