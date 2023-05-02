A video of a man showing off an apartment building he built has been doing the rounds online

The footage reveals the in and outside of the huge slum property which boasts modern-urban styling

The man's TikTok followers were very proud of his work as they took to the comments to show him, love,

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mzansi peeps have lauded a young man who recently showed his immaculately built apartment building in a now-viral video.

Many peeps were impressed by a man's stunning apartment building that he built. Image: @mr.mbiza/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage posted on TikTok shows a tour of a huge apartment building built in the slums by @mr.mbiza. He takes viewers on a fast-paced look around the different rooms and features.

Owning property to let is a huge investment and considering the impressive state of his, we're pretty sure that @mr.mbiza will be smiling all the way to the bank very soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users give the apartment a big thumbs up

The stunning property boasts spacious units with a clean and modern style. Many social media users were a fan of his work as they responded with positive feedback for @mr.mbiza.

Some peeps were even ready to move in as they inquired about available apartments to which @mr.mbiza unfortunately responded that all units were taken.

Nondu replied:

"Well done my brother...black excellence on another level. This is beyond beautiful...beautiful property and wise."

tebogovanboymahla said:

"I love your plan please share the architecture ❤❤❤❤❤."

Sthandyleh commented:

"Nhlamulo uyanqena ukusiphendula shame lapho I want to move in ASAP."

True Afrique responded:

"Don't forget to insure the property. Well done ✅."

Mbaliyami said:

"Wow usubusisiwe."

SA man builds the one-room house

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that One man, @1issa_m, won over Mzansi with his realness about the circumstances of life.

He posted a video showing how his one-room, which was recently built from the foundation up.

The guy mentioned in the video that he is proud even though other people might consider his room small. He expressed that he is still young and that maybe one day he will have a bigger home to brag about, so people can judge if they want.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za