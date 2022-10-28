A TikToker, @pimp.daddydae, showed netizens the mansion that her dad built as a "man cave", which has an underground feature

She flaunted the house in a video, showing aspects of the property, such as the swimming pool, vast compound and living room

The TikToker explained that the dad built the "man cave" mansion to relax and have fun with loved ones, and it is separate from the main house where they live

A TikToker, @pimp.daddydae, has netizens drooling over the luxury of the "man cave" mansion that her dad built, which is separate from the main house where they live. The TikToker took netizens on a tour of the "man cave" and showed some of its features, such as the living area, games area, swimming pool and huge compound.

TikToker flaunts the impressive "man cave" her dad built. Photo credit: @pimp.daddydae

Source: UGC

The house had a basement, but the TikToker revealed that she did not want to enter it. In the comments section, she added that the "man cave" also had a gym and a chill area.

Watch the video below.

Several people were having a good time at the "man cave" when she embarked on the video tour. Netizens blessed the TikToker for belonging to a wealthy family and shared a few thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Kamogelo Moloi227 asked:

Do you need a ceiling fan? I can spin

Ashia G. commented:

The flex just called me poor‍respectfully

Kay said:

In africa, the houses be mad big for no reason

Baddestbtch opined:

This better be the same house my parents building in africa from all the money they sending

Melanin Glow lamented:

And they say African people live in huts

Brenttany Sharraine advised herself:

Let me take my US dollars and buy a home in Africa

Source: YEN.com.gh