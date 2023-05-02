A Ghanaian woman in the United States is trending after she took to social media to ask for the old dresses of Nana Ama McBrown

The woman in the video said she doesn't feel shy asking about it, especially knowing it is not a new practice

Social media users who reacted to the video have praised the woman for her courage

A Ghanaian lady in the United States has won the respect of many netizens after she appealed to actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown for her old dresses.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the middle-aged woman who identified herself as Nana Donkor said that she is a big fan of Nana Ama McBrown and would be delighted if the actress would gift her the dresses she no longer wears.

The woman who sounded very serious said she is not shy about the request, adding that she would not hesitate to get someone to send the dresses to her abroad once Nana Ama McBrown agrees.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained a lot of attention online, with many sharing their views on the actions of the woman.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the request by the woman to McBrown

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the woman for being so genuine in her request.

gladys.kwarteng.712 stated:

I support you Naana

akua_nectar replied

Awww she's so genuine... Before someone will demand for this it means she so much love Macbrown

mcchurchillgh added:

I love her honesty myself I want some

