Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown in an interview with Berla Mundi, opened up about rumours concerning her show McBrown's Kitchen which is aired by UTV

Rumours have circulated that UTV, where McBrown used to work, has stopped airing her show since she left

Speaking on the issue, McBrown said she had paid for the show to be aired and is currently speaking to her former employee regarding why they have stopped airing the program

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has spoken out about rumours surrounding her popular cooking show McBrown's Kitchen.

McBrown emotional as she speaks on McBrown's Kitchen rumours Photo Source: TV3 Ghana (Instagram), UTV (Facebook)

In an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day, McBrown addressed the speculation that UTV, the network where she previously worked, had stopped airing her show since she left.

The award-winning actress revealed that she had paid for the show to be aired on UTV.

McBrown went on to express her confusion over the situation and added that she is currently in talks with her former employer to try and resolve the issue. She mentioned that despite everything, she was content, adding that she had left everything in the hands of God.

The rumours surrounding McBrown's Kitchen had sparked speculation among fans, with many questioning why the show had seemingly disappeared from UTV's programming schedule. However, McBrown's comments shed some light on the situation and suggest that there may be more to the story than initially thought.

McBrown's Kitchen has become a beloved cooking show among Ghanaians and has gained national recognition. The show features McBrown preparing a variety of dishes and sharing cooking tips and tricks with viewers alongside her celebrity guests. Fans expressed their displeasure with UTV, calling them unprofessional.

Fans Of McBrown Criticize UTV

esric_ww commented:

Thats the issue i have with Ghanaian bussiness o.. they always put emotions first. She paid for a show, drafted a contract, now she terminated her contract too aaa..

joeway88 wrote:

Business is business. If truly she has a contract with them and pays for her show to be aired

yussif_changes reacted:

I like how she said there is a business time and family time!!

