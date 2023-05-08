The CEO of Tobinco Group of Companies often gives monthly cash and pays the hospital bills and school fees of church members

Among those he helped this time were five blind siblings who had also lost their father recently

The five visually impaired siblings were not born blind but had gradually lost their sight due to a medical condition

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Samuel Tobin, the CEO of Tobinco Group of Companies, met a Ghanaian man with visual impairment at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

The kind-hearted CEO gave the man GH¢20,000 after he recounted how his entire family was plagued with the eye condition, including his late father.

According to the man, some of them are partially blind while others cannot see at all. Three of the five siblings came to the church hoping to get financial help from Samuel.

Blind man recounting his story to Tobinco's CEO Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

A video on the Instagram page of zionfelixdotcom showed that they were accompanied by the wife of the eldest sibling, who was not blind.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The CEO, Samuel Tobin, recounted that the father of all the five children, who is late, was also blind.

Unfortunately, their late father who just passed away was a blind man. He was my friend and I used to support him. As time passed, he told me that all five children were going blind.

Narrating their story, the eldest of the five children said that they were not born blind, but had started developing eye problems as the years went by. They had tried resolving the issue but were not able to do so due to financial constraints.

We are five siblings. In 2019, we underwent eye surgeries. However, our eyes are not functioning as they should. Some of us have one eye functioning, but as for mine, I can’t see with both. Last year, we went to a herbalist in Amasaman. He dropped some medicine on my eye and we saw some improvement. However, he said he would charge GH¢9000 for each of us. But my mother suggested that since we can’t get the money, we should come to Chairman for GH¢9000 so that when the herbalist gives us the medicine for one person, all of us can use it.

After hearing their story, Samuel Tobin decided to help them with GH¢20,000.

CEO of Tobinco narrates how he started selling medicine with GH¢1 but now owns several businesses

In another story, the chief executive officer of Tobinco Group of Companies narrated his path to building a successful company. When recounting his life story, he said that because of his family's financial situation—a poor family of 11—he had to hawk on the streets to settle his school expenses and support himself.

After making enough money from selling on the street over many years, he moved on to the next endeavour, which was the sale of medicine.

"I wish she could see": Blind girl with jaw-dropping beauty smiles broadly; video goes viral on TikTok

Meanwhile, users of TikTok have been smitten by the video of a charming young woman who is blind. A 23-year-old woman named @tusaiweyana who oversees a nonprofit that helps orphans shared the video.

The lovely kid was shown in the video trying on new clothing given to her by a woman who addressed her as her daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh