The Church of Pentecost has posted a campaign message for Ghanaian gospel artiste Piesie Esther for the upcoming VGMAs

The church said that it was time to support the talented female artiste who had bagged seven nominations from the awards scheme

Church members of the church and supporters of the musician have reacted to the post positively, agreeing to vote to support her in winning most of the awards

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Church of Pentecost has asked its members and Christians to support Ghanaian gospel artiste Piesie Esther to win the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) she was nominated for.

Piesie Esther Photo credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther competes with Sarkodie, Black Sherif, others for VGMAs top award

The silky singer has been nominated for seven awards in the 2023 VGMAs, including Artiste Of The Year which features the likes of Sarkodie and Black Sherif.

In a bid to secure the awards for Piesie Esther, the Church of Pentecost has started a social media campaign to garner votes for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a Facebook post, the church pointed out that the talented and successful singer, whose colleagues had tipped her to win the VGMA awards, had worked hard in the church and even secured a position as a Deaconess, and needed all the support she could get from members of the church.

The church shared link that would help direct the church members and fans of the singer to the VGMA voting platform to vote for the Way3 Me Yie hitmaker.

It is time to show our support for the talented Deaconess Piesie Esther! She's been nominated for 7️ awards: Best Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Female Vocalist of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, Best Songwriter of the Year. Let us rally behind our sister and daughter and help her bring these awards home!, the post read.

Some members of the church of Pentecost reacted to the post

Some church members reacted positively to the post and agreed that the singer needed support and praise for her hard work in the past year.

Aristo Baah Eric commented:

She's already a winner . Congratulations Dcns.

Sheilla Antwi-Berko commented:

We give Glory to GOD, we are solidly behind you.

Jacob Narh II commented:

We are winning this TOGETHER!!!

Melody Afia Agyeiwaa Esson commented:

Just yesterday, I said I haven't seen my church giving her the support just as they did for DH..... God bless COP. I'm cool now and done voting...#Gospeliswinning

Watch video of Piesie Esther's Waye Me Yie

Nana Ama McBrown sprays cash on Piesie Esther as she performs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a video of Nana Ama McBrown doing her act of kindness surfaced on social media.

She could be seen in the video pouring cash at gospel singer Piesie Esther and music producer Kaywa Beatz as they delighted the audience with calming tunes. The occasion was the one-week memorial service for Kaywa Beatz's late mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh