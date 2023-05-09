Ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun has sparked reactions online with a post on his social media handles congratulating Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari

In the post shared by AY, both movie stars were seen hugging suggestively, like newlyweds

Fans reacted to the post hailing the couple's stunning looks, saying it is unfair to the world because their kids would be the epitome of beauty

Ace comedian, actor and movie producer AY Makun has stirred conversations online with a picture post he shared on Instagram of his colleagues, Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari.

AY's comment on the post stirred emotions online as it seemed to have suggested that his colleagues were recently engaged or set to get married.

AY Makun has stirred emotions online with a post congratulating Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari. Photo credit: @aycomedian

Fans of both actors took to AY's page to react to the lovely photos, noting that they would make a stunning couple.

Meanwhile, some netizens said if the pair were genuinely set to get married, It would be unfair to the world because they are a beautiful couple, and their offspring would be the definition of beauty.

See AY Makun's post congratulating Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari:

See some of the comments the post stirred online

@peace_elims:

"Omo! Thank God these two are not together in real life cos it will be unfair to the world because what in the name of beauty and perfection is this Abeg."

@iamjennifher:

"And I’m seeing congratulations everywhere, is this for real."

@dmdpbmaoi:

"English go finish for this movie, let me go get my book and pen because this two are English speaking people."

@mz_jacinta:

"The most beautiful baby in the world is about to come true."

@bliss_chinazaekpere:

"Omo just imagine how their children go look if nah real life couple."

@da_psalmist1:

"So, Ramsey Nouh finally found love or scam in MM3, what happened to our detective babe na. If na true, you see this wedding, I no go attend."

@seun_sean:

"How Ramsey ended up with Nadia in this movie I wan know! Justice for our detective."

@kristen.antai:

"Just imagine this two as couple! Imagination wan finish me."

@majorgee_:

"Abeg how old is Ramsey Noah again."

@nsisongfrank:

"Ramsey has been ageless for almost 30 years now. What an absolute hunk of a man."

@splendstar:

"Shey na eyes de pain me ..... someone should confirm to me, is this Nadia Buari or I need to stop drinking garri."

@matildaeneomanchi:

"The story never clear abeg…. na real or movie @aycomedian help a confused sister bikonu congratulations guy’s you two sure looks good together."

