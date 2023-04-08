A man posted a video to encourage Ghanaians not to give up on their dreams, no matter the challenging circumstances they faced

He cited himself as an example and explained how the Ghana Army rejected him, but he was now in the military in an overseas country

Many Ghanaians found his story inspiring and shared similar experiences in the post's comment section

A man with the TikTok handle @achieve_doctor stunned many Ghanaians when he shared how the Ghana Army rejected him, but he was accepted into the military in an abroad-based country.

He explained that the Ghana Army rejected him because of his height, cross-eyed vision and inability to pay GH¢8,000 to allegedly bribe an official during the body selection stage of the military recruitment process.

The TikToker posted a video to encourage young Ghanaians who may feel rejected and shared motivational words with them. He said:

I felt rejected, but doors will open elsewhere for you if you feel rejected today. Make that negativity a positive action, and nothing in the world will be impossible.

Ghanaians react to the military man's video

Many Ghanaians expressed varying reactions to the video, with some sharing their experiences. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions below.

@gyina_yie said:

That’s so bad. My friend was rejected because of his height hmmm

@NII_IKE77 commented:

Bossu, motivation by this time deir e no go work oo. Send links

@BarnabasMckoy

But you know our institutions can't also go round employing everyone, right? Just look at the numbers that apply to these institutions every year, and you'll understand. Don't get bitter when rejected. Use it as a motivation to work on other things

@gyina_yie opined:

That's my cousin right there. He's in the UK army now but failed severally down here. It's sad for us citizens here. Why won't somebody move away from Ghana to our neighbouring African countries like Guinea and Burkina for survival…Hmmm, may God be with us

