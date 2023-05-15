Amanda Trenfield made left her husband after 14 years of marriage due to a strong connection she felt with a man named Jason

She detailed her emotional journey in a memoir entitled "When A Soulmate Says No," which made headlines in 2022

Despite public backlash and heartbreak, the mother of two has stated that she has no regrets about leaving her husband for Jason and standing in her truth

An Australian woman has said she has no regrets about leaving her longtime husband for a soulmate, who subsequently rejected her.

Australian woman Amanda Trenfield, 46, made headlines in 2022 after she revealed that she left her longtime husband for a soulmate who later rejected her. Photo: Amanda Trenfield.

Source: UGC

Amanda Trenfield made headlines in 2022 after detailing the emotional saga in a memoir entitled, "When A Soulmate Says No."

According to New York Post, the 46-year-old author was branded a "self-destructive sociopath" for describing how she ended her 14-year marriage to the father of her children due to an electric encounter with a hunky man known only as Jason.

However, despite the huge public backlash, and the heartbreak she endured after Jason rebuffed a romance, Trenfield has no regrets about her actions.

"I am proud of how I continue to navigate my life, respecting and honoring those closest to me,” the author declared in an Instagram.

She added:

"I continue to stand in my power, my truth and embrace my vulnerability and my strength as an imperfect but always evolving human.”

Trenfield’s bombshell book caused outrage upon its release last May. At the time, she described her encounter with her soulmate Jason, which took place while she was at a dinner party with her husband.

“As I settled into my seat, I looked up and immediately lost my breath. When our eyes met, there was an instant familiarity that ran deeper than water-cooler chat. These eyes had locked before. Twelve years earlier. His name was Jason. I hadn’t forgotten," Trenfield wrote.

Source: TUKO.co.ke