A young Ghanaian girl with a physical disability, named Irene, surprised many with her appearance on TV3's premiere dating show, DateRush

Irene made known that she came on the show for two reasons: to find love and help

She said her current situation is preventing her from effectively managing her shop

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Last Sunday's episode of TV3's DateRush became solemn after Irene shared her story.

Confined to a wheelchair, Irene mentioned how her family has made life unbearable for her with their words and actions.

The studio became as quiet as a graveyard when she narrated how her father has abandoned her for over 10 years.

Wheelchair-Bound Irene makes a bold move for love with fierce dance moves Image credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Youtube

For 29-year-old Irene, her disability is her capability. She is eager to move on with her life as she described how she has been self-sufficient for the past 10 years, living alone and running her provision shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She said:

"Giovani, I'm here for love and also here for help. My story is things are not moving forward for me the way I want in my life, especially on my father's side. They think nothing is in me because of how I am."

Irene continued to share, on the show, how her father decided to desert her because of her disability.

"Even my father asked what benefit he could get from me. These words break my heart and make me cry daily, but God is my strength."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to wheelchair-bound Irene's story on DateRush

Many admired her courage to share her story with the world and her dance moves.

Network wrote:

Everyone deserves love

NaaDeideiQusit said:

She’s really brave … every one deserves love ❤️

Cilla Yeboah commented:

I'm physically challenged so I actually understand her but my problem is will she get a date out of love?

Amputee DateRush contestant reveals terrifying accident that crippled her for life

In other news, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Asana came looking for love on TV3's DateRush despite her disability.

The brave young woman shared how she met her fate after the driver recklessly drove his car into her.

According to Asana, this happened 14 years ago, but she is determined to make the best out of her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh