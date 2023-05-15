Members of the Celestial Church of Christ were at the cooking hackathon of Hilda Baci as she cooked to break a world record

A few hours before she surpassed the previous record of 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds, they went on their knees

Many people who reacted to the video of the prayer session said that Hilda had massive support from Nigerians

As famous Nigerian chef Hilda Baci embarked on her goal to break the world record for the longest hours a person had ever cooked, people in Celestial white garments held a prayer session for her.

They assembled in front of her cooking station as they went deep into prayer. In a video shared by @the.chocolategod, the church people went on their knees with their hands stretched out.

As the church members prayed, people chorused "amen". Photo source: @the.chocolategod

Prayers went up as Hilda Baci cooks

As they prayed, other people joined in the session. It was a beehive of activities at the cooking arena.

Hilda Baci went about her cooking in the clip. People at the arena kept watch as she did her thing. The ambience was surreal.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Nkiru_place said:

"CCC TO THE WORLD."

AYABA199 said:

"Cele no deh take last at all."

Queeneth Joseph107 said:

"As CCC don enter otilo."

Naomzy said:

"God of Celestial has answered her prayers."

Lore said:

"I love how Nigerians love them self."

omotoyefeyintola said:

"My prayer for you hilda will not go in vain,the lord will continue to strengthen you."

Omosxy said:

"Celestial to the world."

omodano said:

"Why she no go win. Prayers plenty for her head."

Afolabi Olayiwola532 said:

"How many hours left abeg."

queen campaign said:

"Omo i love Nigeria my country for this the love was masses."

Ewatomi said:

"This is real love am proud of Nigeria for the first time."

Preety zabeth said:

"Immediately I saw white outfit on the live my mind just went to you straight up and I was right."

mhizvictoria2552 said:

"May God bless you and continue to strengthen you, A proud fan."

@bunmi lawal said:

"Really you guys were there."

Hilda Baci breaks longest cooking period record

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hilda broke the old longest cooking hours previously held by Indian, Chef Lata Tondon, who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

The amazing fact is that at the time of writing this report, she had been cooking for 87 hours, 50 minutes, and 37 seconds and still cooking.

Hilda's mother supports her

In similar news, Hilda's mother joined a host of others to drum support for her daughter as she gets set to break a world record.

Her mother was also spotted at the scene rolling out words of encouragement to her baby girl and advising her to break the record.

