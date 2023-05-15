Hilda Baci is going strong after breaking an old record on the longest hours a person has ever spent cooking

With over 90 hours spent cooking to beat the 87 hours and 45 minutes record held by Lata Tondon, Nigerians went on social media to praise her

Many people on Twitter spoke about how she was a true definition of dedication and a great unifier of people across tribes

As Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking hours ever done by a person, Nigerians took to Twitter to share their admiration.

It should be noted that a cooking hackathon that started on Thursday, May 11, is still ongoing at the time this report was written on Monday, May 15.

Hilda has been cooking for over 80 hours and many people said that they were proud of her. Photo source: @myfoodbyhilda

Hilda Baci still cooking

People gave the Nigerian lady support as she cooked. Even after she had broken the old record, they stayed with her.

A tweet shared by Pamilerin captured the moment the chef folded her hands as she surpassed the record by a few seconds with the time still reading.

See his tweet below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from Twitter below:

@dipson_fly said:

"Tasted this girl’s native rice sometime last year and i knew she was going places even with that small space."

@iamKennethaba said:

"Not me waking up by 2:30am just to see her break the record. Congratulations!!!"

@angela_menyah said:

"I'm so excited. This clearly teaches us; 1. Everything is possible with God. 2. You can do anything you put your mind to. 3. Support is key in achieving goals; financial, physical presence, prayers, etc."

@6ftOyibo said:

"Please tell her to cook iron beans, it'll last an hour+"

@ibnmasudkre8ive said:

"Finally, A new record as been set. Congratulations @hildabacicooks. Me sef go break one record oo."

@thefirdaus_xx said:

"Congratulations hildaaaa.....I'm sooo sooo happyyy for youuu..."

@mchelleOkonicha said:

"I am so proud of what Hilda Baci is doing with the Guinness world record. Really rooting for her."

People pray for Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that as Hilda was about to break the world record for the longest hours a person had ever cooked, people in Celestial white garments held a prayer session for her.

They assembled in front of her cooking station as they went deep into prayer. In a video shared by @the.chocolategod, the church people went on their knees with their hands stretched out.

