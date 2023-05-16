A TikToker, Maxi Ducer, has alleged that she was mistreated at a gym and no one stood up for her

Maxi, who is pregnant and has one child, said she felt violated and harassed at the gym

She reported the incident to the police and said she would be working out from home for now

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok personality Maxi Ducer has said that she was harassed at a gym, and no one came to her rescue.

The pregnant Australian TikToker, while narrating the incident, said she was shaky.

Maxi said that she was enjoying her workout when a man who was acting weird snatched her earphones off her ears.

Pregnant Maxi Ducer at the gym Photo credit: TikTok (@maxiducer)

Source: TikTok

In her own words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Something just happened to me at the gym, and I’m so shaky. This was me at the gym pregnant and minding my business, enjoying my workout. A guy was acting a bit weird at the gym, he was working out without clothes, doing weird workouts but I’m like whatever it is not my business. And then he came up to me and yanked my earphones off my ears, and I was in so much shock.

When I looked back, his eyes were wide open. It looked like he was high on something. He made me chase him around the gym and he dropped my headphones somewhere. I was looking for my headphones for minutes.

The mother of one said the weird-acting man asked her to come to his place since he likes her. He repeated himself when Maxi pretended she did not hear what he said.

He looked me in the eye and said I did it because I like you. Can you come with me to my place? I was like, excuse me I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. And he said it again I want you to come with me to my place.

Maxi said except for some ladies who later asked her if she was ok, nobody stood up for her in the gym.

I’m pregnant. I felt so vulnerable. I couldn’t do anything. There were lots of people at the gym that saw what happened. A lot of guys just looked at me no one stood up for me. Only some girls were like are you ok. I had my phone with me, and I wanted to record him, but I was scared he was going to punch me in the stomach or something. And I have to protect my baby and myself. I found my headphones somewhere on the floor. I just felt very harassed and violated.

She later reported the incident at the police station and said she would be working out at home until she gets justice.

Watch the video below:

Lady sues First Atlantic Bank boss after failed romantic relationship

In another story, Deborah Seyram Adablah has filed a lawsuit against First Atlantic Bank and her former manager at the bank in the Accra High Court for forcing her to engage in a lengthy sexual relationship.

Although their sexual relationship lasted for several months, she said Ernest Nimako did not uphold their agreement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh