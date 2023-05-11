Ghanaian Afropop artiste KiDi has revealed his family was affected by rumours that spread concerning his alleged stroke condition

He added that his mother was constantly receiving phone calls because people were calling to find out about the rumours

He added that his mother had to call him to find out if the rumours were true, even when she had spoken to him a few minutes earlier

Ghanaian Afropop artiste KiDi said he was disappointed in the rumours which spread about him having a stroke because he had no stroke sickness and did not know where the rumours emerged from.

In an interview with Sika Osei, the award-winning singer said that he was surprised at the rumours he saw online concerning his health condition. The artiste said that he put his phone off when he first saw the trends of him having a stroke.

He said that his mother and son Zane who he had been seen having fun together on social media, were victims of the hurt that accompanied the rumours spread around him.

My mother could not go two seconds without having a phone call. Right after speaking to me, she had to call me again to verify if I was doing okay, KiDi said

He continued:

My son visited me and said Daddy, I heard you were sick. I told him, as you can see, I was well, and we moved on from there.

KiDi was later asked by Sika Osei if the rumours were a result of his delayed statement and proof to Ghanaians about his health but said that he did not think it was reasonable and right for some people to sit behind their computers and create false news about others.

KiDi's stroke rumours

A few months ago, it was rumoured that the Afropop star had a stroke and was compelled to cancel his tours overseas, resulting in an official press from his management which debunked the rumours.

The statement was never accepted by Ghanaians who craved an official video message or concrete proof that the singer was doing well.

Watch KiDi's interview on YouTube below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to KiDi's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to KiDi's interview and said he talked well and was thoughtful about his fans

_sugarez commented:

Really a big fan of KiDi. This is a typical replica I relate to in a lot of ways. Thanks for clearing the air on the “stroke” rumours. I knew it was all a rumour.

Sofia Nkansah commented:

This interview is top-notch Sika is an amazing interviewer, and Kidi is the lover boy as alwaysWe thank God for your life❤

Kawme Mackenzy commented:

So glad KiDi is back. God got you, bro. As you said, you will be here for a long time doing good music. Stay strong

abaare urslar commented:

You are such a great personality for thinking of your fans, God bless you for that much love am so proud of you, KiDi. Your mom's prayer will keep you going. You are blessed beyond curse, and I love you for that thanks for not listening to shades

