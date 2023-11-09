A video of a Ghanaian registered car on the streets of New York has gone viral

Many people who saw the car were stunned and took photos of it as well as it owner

Social media users who reacted to the video remarked that the man is a member of Wanderlust Ghana club

A man who drives a registered Ghanaian vehicle in the US is fast becoming a celebrity.

This comes after photos and videos on his TikTok page shows how stunned people are anytime they see him driving a registered Ghanaian vehicle on the streets.

Man stuns white folks as he drives Ghanaian registered car in US Photo credit: @twosparetires/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed one instance where some white folks gathered around the car and took photos of it.

The middle-aged Ghanaian man even agreed to a request by an intrigued onlooker to pose near the car so she can take photos of him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 600 likes and 8 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who watched the video were also stunned with some opining he is a member of Wanderlust Ghana, a travel club that embarked on the Accra to London road trip.

Sir Monney commented:

Please I'm your spare driver wai. By force spare driver

Gabby Amponsah288 indicated:

wonderful

osiadan commented

oh my man you do all

Government officials tried to discourage us

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Anim, a member of the group who embarked on a historic trip by land from Accra to London, said they were discouraged.

In an interview, he said that government officials turned their back on them before the commencement of their journey.

He detailed that when the group disclosed their plans to a person in government holding a higher position, he discouraged them.

"One of the government officials in the government institution discouraged us; he said, why would you drive when you could take a flight for six hours? We did not go to them for money but for courtesies to be extended to us at borders. He told us to go at our own risk."

Source: YEN.com.gh