A video of a student of Aburi Girls SHS displaying some amazing dance moves has melted hearts online

The young student who was in the midst of her mates wasted no time in showcasing her dance moves as the Sability song by Arya Starr began to play

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the student for her confident display and dazzling dance moves at the school's hall

A confident-looking student of Aburi Girls' Senior High School (Abugiss) has caught the attention of dance lovers on social media after a video of her dancing went viral.

The video that was shared on TikTok by @_kanekalon showed the beautiful student dancing in the midst of her colleague students during a school function.

Fine Abugiss student displaying nice moves Photo credit:@_kanekalon/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Not minding the fact that she had got all eyes on her, the young student danced with energy and swag to Arya Starr's Sability song as she displayed one dance move after the other.

The moves of the student were so captivating that her mates who acted shy at first began to cheer her on.

At the time of writing the report, the 27-second video had gathered over 24,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the nice display by the Abugiss student

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the student for her nice display, with some saying the rules of the school have been made lax.

user5300155710778 commented:

Aburi Girls....things have really changed. We couldn't even shake our body during Mrs. Asibey's era and here you are in 2023 doing it your way.

Amylliah abbey replied:

Yh dats my alma mata Bepow so hann

GoodieMari reacted:

Aww I miss my school

