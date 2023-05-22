A video of a young girl dancing with passion on TikTok has left netizens in awe with many commending her dance moves

The girl who has a striking resemblance to Afronita proved that she also got moves as she danced with swag and energy

Netizens who reacted were amazed with many wishing they could dance like her

A young girl who has a striking resemblance to the talented Ghanaian female dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah popularly known as Afronita has grabbed the attention of dance lovers after a video of her displaying some sassy dance moves went viral.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @kobie_savage14 captured the young girl in her school Lacoste and a skirt dancing to Marvins' hit track Adaobi.

Little kid who resembles Afronita drops dance moves Photos of @kobie_savage14/TikTok

Synonymous with Afronita's style of dancing, the little kid who wore a bright smile on her face boogied with energy and zeal as if she was auditioning for a dance competition.

The 16-second video which was captioned "she dances and looks like Afronita" had gathered over 64,000 likes and 800 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the young kid for her nice dance moves

Peeps in their reaction to the video heaped praises on the young girl for her nice dance moves with others expressing the hope that she meets Afronita soon.

ardwoarhcuttie commented:

Keep it up and be like our great ones Afronita Endurance

lisiamarvin added:

awesome just like afronita

bellaqueen1193

omo i no fit move body like this but this small gal did it

