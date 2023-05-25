A Nigerian pupil has entered the prestigious Guinness Book of Records following his skipping feat

The 17-year-old smashed the previous record for the longest skip on one foot set by Bangladesh's Rasel Islam

A video of the Nigerian lad skipping with stunning quickness to set the new record has surfaced on the net

A Nigerian pupil identified as Philip Solomon has been declared the Guinness World Record holder for the most skips on one foot in 30 seconds.

This came after the 17-year-old's feat was ratified by Guinness World Record on Tuesday, May 24, four months after he broke the record.

Philip's record was ratified on Tuesday, May 24. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

@lindaikejiblogofficial shared a video showing how the pupil of Oyemekun Grammar School Akure, Ondo State broke the record on January 24, 2023, after he did 153 skips on one foot in 30 seconds.

Punch reports that Solomon outdid the previous record set by Bangladesh's Rasel Islam of 145 skips.

‘’The most skips in 30 seconds on one foot is 153, and was achieved by Philip Solomon (Nigeria), in Akure, Nigeria, on 24 January 2023.

"Philip was inspired by the previous holder of this record title Rasel Islam after seeing a video of their record attempt. He has been training to achieve the record and was honoured to attend a skipping world championship," a statement on the Guinness World Record website reads.

Reactions on social media

"The same record that took someone 100hours to break, another person did his own in 30seconds. Our goals are different in life so don’t look at other people’s goals."

"I love that they are all leveraging on social media now to reveal the talent and skills they have plus their accomplishments."

"Not a dime! It’s jus a waste of time if u not known…although HB used it to her own advantage by investing sponsors to gain recognition and thence now getting promoted."

"Hilda put in work for PR and hype till it became cool to support her that’s the difference it has absolutely nothing to do with her body."

"Nigeria my country I love us we go soon collect Nigeria Guinness book of record for collecting the highest award as a country."

"This Guinness book of record go soon give Nigerians award for being the most people to break too many records. Nigeria book of records."

"I lost count. He is so fast, moving like piston in car cylinder. People won’t hype this one now ooooo."

Nigerian boy with 5 Guinness World Records go viral

YEN.com.gh previously reported about a Nigerian boy with five Guinness World Records. A popular Nigerian content creator, Lucky Udu, shared photos of himself on Facebook and revealed that despite having broken multiple Guinness records at a young age, Okezie's life has not changed for the better. On one of his records, Guinness said:

"The most consecutive passes of a football (soccer ball) between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person is 129, achieved by Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie (all Nigeria), in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, on 11 March 2022."

