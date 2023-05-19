Victor Richard Kipo, the Nigerian boy who has eight Guinness World Records, has been gifted a free parcel of land

The gift is coming after Richard went viral because of the records he amassed with his football skills

Chuwuebuka Ezugha, who discovered and trained Victor, confirmed the development to Legit.ng, saying the boy is delighted

Luck has smiled on Victor Richard Kipo, a Nigerian boy who touches football in an amazing way.

The boy who used football freestyle to win eight Guinness World Records has been gifted a parcel of land.

Victor Richard Kipo has been offered a parcel of land in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: Chukwuebuka Ezugha.

The positive development is coming after photos of Victor went viral showing him displaying his eight certificates.

Victor Richard Kipo gets free land in Uyo

Legit.ng obtained and published the photos on May 18, and it gained attention on social media platforms.

A Nigerian man known on Instagram as @cliffcollinz announced the land gift to the boy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The same man had earlier offered a plot of land to Hilda Baci, who cooked for over 100 hours and broke a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Part of his Instagram post reads:

"I am amazed. Dear @victorrichardkipo, I will also give you land in The Golden palace Estate & Resorts Uyo. Land remains the best gift you can give a young boy. We will be having a mini Football pitch in the Golden Palace Resort, and it will be Named after you!"

Legit.ng spoke with Chuwuebuka Ezugha, the manager of Chukwuebuka Freestyle Entertainment and Academy, where Victor honed his skills, and he confirmed the announcement.

He told Legit.ng Victor was very happy to receive the great news.

See the post below:

Nigerians on Instagram react as man gifts land to Victor Richard Kipo

@godwinpapi5 said:

"God bless you sir for showing support and love to Akwa Ibom state young people."

@chyamstv said:

"This is great! Thanks @cliffcollinz for coming through for this young talent."

