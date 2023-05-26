A young lady is trending after a video of her lamenting over her end-of-semester results surfaced on the internet

The University of Cape Coast student revealed to her friend that she performed abysmally in the exams

Peeps who reacted to the video urged the young lady to calm herself down but also learn hard

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A female student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has sparked funny reactions from social media users after a video of her crying about her end-of-semester results went viral.

The 19-second video which was shared on TikTok showed the lady in the room crying and complaining to her roommate that she had failed the semester's exams.

The student of UCC in tears after failing exams Photo credit:@biglouis01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Overcome with sorrow, the young lady who was seated on the floor revealed to her friend that she got a Grade Average Point (GPA) of 1.0.

As she lamented, her friend showed no sympathy but rather laughed and told her to stop shouting.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned "after checking her result” had gathered over 4,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage the UCC student

Ghanaians who commented on the video laughed at her reaction, with many admonishing her to learn hard.

Ms.Abiola reacted:

UCC for u. The results go shock u.

misscutie5756 added:

Haha! The way my heart is doing me here waiting for mine.

Rejoice Anopansuo commented:

Hmmm it’s not easy oo I get two resits to write.

user7761992536619 indicated:

UCC and UDS erh, the most difficult universities in Ghana erh they can frustrate your life

Han_Nan replied:

UCC for you

Lady excited about gaining admission to UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who just enrolled at the University of Cape Coast was over the moon about starting a new chapter as a university student.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady shared her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC and admitted that she was excited though anxious too.

She disclosed that that would be the first time that she would live on her own terms without her parents or any supervisor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh