A video of a Ghanaian woman captured with other men digging a foundation at a construction site has gone viral

It was revealed that the woman decided to do that just to support her husband at his workplace

Netizens who reacted to the video have praised the woman for being a supportive wife

A Ghanaian woman has actualised what it means to be a supportive wife after she joined her husband at his workplace to dig a foundation.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the woman working in the midst of other men, including her husband, as they dug a building's foundation.

Ghanaian lady supporting her husband at a construction site Photo credit:@flashbwoytv/TikTok

Just like the other workers on the site, the woman showed a lot of energy and seriousness as she worked.

She also showed no signs of shyness despite knowing clearly well that she was being filmed.

The man who shared the video revealed that the woman decided to join her husband at his place of work so she helps in whatever is being done.

At the time of writing the report, the 3-minute 36-second video had gathered over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video:

Peeps react to the video of the woman working at a construction site

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised the woman for being a supportive wife and for inspiring others like herself.

Ibn Rufai reacted

I love the fact that she is ready to do everything to support you but wanlai, will never allow my woman do this. We go together u sit n watch.

Mr Bismark replied:

Don't leave this woman ooo when the money comes sia

divinedirection wrote:

Na this kind wife we dey find not baby buy me this, baby buy me this

healdeworld added:

They are probably happier than most married folks who are rich

Ohemaa commented:

It can never be me… I pray one doesn’t show the other shege

Young lady works at a construction site

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 31-year-old lady, Hlayisani Lorraine Sono, set social media ablaze after posting photos that showed her at work on a construction site on the internet.

The South African lady is also the founder of Mhani Builder Construction and Projects.

The 31-year-old woman encouraged women to follow their passion, irrespective of what people say.

