A Ghanaian living in Germany has narrated how he was deported from the European country for alleged theft in 2001 after living there for 10 years

Paul Boadi said he was at the right place at the wrong time, causing the police to believe he was part of a gang of Black thieves that robbed a fuel station

The German "borga" said he was sent to a deportation centre and later deported to Ghana

A Ghanaian has shared his intriguing story of how he was deported from Germany for alleged theft and how he managed to get back into the European country.

Paul Boadi, who travelled to Germany in 1991, said he was falsely accused of theft in 2001. He said he was caught at a sub-metro station after the police suspected he was part of a gang of Black thieves who had stolen from a nearby fuel station.

In an interview, Boadi said even though the attendants confirmed he was not part of the gang that robbed the fuel station, he was taken to the police station.

He narrated:

“When the police asked for my name, I mentioned a friend’s name to them. However, when they checked using my fingerprint, my actual name showed. It meant I had deceived them. So they took me to a deportation cell, and I told them I was fed up with all the treatment, so they should take me back to Ghana.”

Boadi’s wife had given birth not too long before he was deported. This made him determined to go back to Germany. So he bought somebody’s pass, and because he could speak German, it was easy to enter Germany again in 2003 after staying in Ghana for a year and a half.

Getting documents or becoming a German citizen varies for each person

Boadi told SVTV Africa that he has struggled to get his citizenship in Germany, adding that some people get it easily, while others do not. On how he got his permit, the German "borga" said it was through marriage.

“I got my permit after I married my Ghanaian wife who was a German citizen. It is not about how early you come abroad but when you get all your documents without problems. Someone may come early but not get documents for so long. Others will also come and immediately get their documents. I believe it is about luck and destiny.”

"I know someone who had his documents before coming, so everything will be quite easier for him. But when you have no documents, you must work for them. Because you are not legally living in the country, employers will also cheat you," he added.

Boadi said he was one of many Ghanaians doing well abroad and did not believe he would have been successful if he had stayed in Ghana.

