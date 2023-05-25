A Ghanaian lady has got many people inspired after she opened up about life as a teacher in Vietnam

In an interview, the lady revealed that she is delighted with the salary she earns from her job

Peeps who reacted to the video commended the lady for using her lived experience to inspire the youth back home

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady who teaches in Vietnam is delighted that she took up that opportunity to ply her trade outside the shores of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Kweku Sikani Abrante on YouTube, Nana Akua Appiah Okyere said, she took the right decision to move to Asia to offer her services as a teacher and has had no regrets about it.

Ghanaian lady who teaches in Vietnam. Photo credit: Kweku Sikani Abrante/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Quizzed whether working as a teacher in Vietnam is lucrative, the 36-year-old responded in the affirmative.

Teaching in Asia as a whole is very lucrative. I taught for six years in China, moved to Ghana for three years and I have been here for four months now. For my salary, I earn between $1200 and $1400.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Akua added that the years she has spent teaching in Asia have not been in vain as she has been able to build a house in Ghana and also set up some businesses.

I own a three-storey building at Kasoa as well as a few businesses. For the house, I actually started building it in 2017 and by 2019 I had completed and furnished it.

She encouraged Ghanaians who aspire to journey to Vietnam to teach to make the move.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the revelations by the lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended the lady for sharing her experience with many, adding that they are encouraged by her story.

olivia antwi replied:

Waoow, I have also taught in China before. I really want to join you guys too, please how do I join you?

ADESINA JOHN ADEKUNLE reacted:

Great insight. Thanks for the interview

Phindile Miya asked:

Very interesting knowledge, Kweku. Is it possible to come teach in Vietnam?

Ghanaian teacher laments over poor salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady called Ernestina had gone public on how she struggles to make ends meet, although she works as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service.

The mother of one, in an interview with JoyNews, indicated that life was tough because she earns a disposable income of only GH₵600 every single month.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh