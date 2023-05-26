Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy founder Yaw Dabo has said that he decided to lie about his age but had to change his mind

The actor said that when he was interviewed by Marca in Spain, he realised that lying about his age would make the Spanish citizens lose trust in him

He added that it was clear in the video which trended from his interview, that he was a bit hesitant, but he did not want to lose his credibility over a lie

During an interview on Wontumi TV, Kumawood actor and Dabo Soccer Academy founder, Samuel Yaw Dabo explained his reason for saying he is 24 years old.

Dabo said that he was about to lie about his age when he realised that he was on a mission in Europe to find support for his football academy which demanded that he exhibits integrity and truthfulness at all times.

In an interview on Wontumi TV, the successful actor said that he learnt a lot during his stay abroad and did not expect the interview about his age which he had with Marca to "blow" and go viral.

He said that when his interviewer, a journalist from the sports media platform, Marca, asked him about his age, it was evident in the video that he hesitated for some seconds before saying he was 24 years old.

"When the white man asked me about my age, I did not want to mention it. If you watched the video, I was a bit hesitant, I wanted to change my age but I reconsidered my decision because I was there to get help for my club.

"Some of these foreigners like truth and loyalty so I decided to say I am 24 years. The interviewer then said, 'respect, respect', and from there, we continued with the interview", Dabo said.

Watch the video of Dabo talking about the interview where he disclosed his age

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Dabo's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dabo's interview and appreciated his hard work while others teased him over his age and his favourite football club's loss.

Dabo talks about how he handles people who ridicule him for his diminutive stature

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Yaw Dabo spoke candidly in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia about how he handles mockery of his small stature.

The actor claimed that he does not take amusing remarks people make about him seriously because they are made in good faith and with no ill intent.

Dabo made it clear that he was proud of his height, saying that some tall, well-built persons might be unable to do what he does or get the opportunities he has.

