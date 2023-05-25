A Ghanaian man who lives in the United States has disclosed that he owns a home with a gym and cinema

Jerry Asiamah said he is living his dream because he does not think he would have all he has now if he was in Ghana and still teaching

The man who was a teacher in Ghana before migrating is now a nurse and hopes to be an instructor in a nursing school

A Ghanaian who relocated to the United States of America has shared how he now has property and other material things.

Jerry Asiamah said he lives in a 4-bedroom house with a gym and a cinema. He said that relocating to America has made his dreams come true.

The Ghanaian-American, in an interview, said he lived in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. He and his wife, who were teachers, travelled to America through the American lottery system almost 10 years ago.

“Teaching in Ghana was ok. There were some renowned parents whose children were attending Yaa Asantewaa Girls, so I made some money through extra classes, vacation classes, and my monthly salary. I was a teacher in Ghana for seven years.”

Jerry said on SVTV Africa that he travelled to America for greener pastures.

“I travelled for greener pastures because even though we had money to for our necessities, some things were lacking. My wife and I won the US lottery.”

From teacher in Ghana to nurse in US

Jerry, who now lives in New York and works as a nurse, said they changed their career route when they got to America.

“The people we first lived with when we arrived in the US were in the health sector, so we also took that career route. We became Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) for almost three years. We finally went to nursing school to become RNs.”

After getting a degree, Jerry’s wife now has a master’s while he is almost done with his. Jerry hopes to be an instructor in a nursing school someday.

“My wife finished her masters’ recently; I am almost done with mine. I am also a clinical instructor. I want to become an instructor in a nursing school someday.”

When asked if he was happy in the US considering the taxes and other financial obligations, Jerry said he is currently living his dream.

Watch the interview below:

