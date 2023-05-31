A young teacher has expressed gratitude to a retail store for supporting his class students with school bags

In a Facebook post, the teacher said his activities with the kids caught the attention of the store, which influenced their decision to support them

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed joy, with many commending the store for the kind gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian teacher couldn't hide his joy after his young students became beneficiaries of a donation exercise done by a school supply store.

The teacher in a show of appreciation, took to Facebook and revealed that a popular Ghanaian retail store, Back 2 School, is behind the donation of the school bags to his students.

Students receive school bags from donor Photo credit: @Twin Diaries/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Obviously delighted, the teacher said the store had taken a keen interest in how he relates to his students in class, hence their decision to support the kids.

"The power of social media!. Back 2 School, located in Accra, East Legon, gave all these beautiful bags for free to my kids. The retail shop has loved how I corporate with my kids in-terms of teaching and learning both inside and outside the classroom! Help me say a big thank you to this Shop!!" the post read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians commend the shop for the support

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post, which has garnered over 7000 likes and 500 comments, expressed appreciation to the Back 2 School store for their kind gesture.

Charity Oma Onnuchukwu said:

Thanks so much @back to school, may God bless you. Thanks so much to you guys for the wonderful work God is using you both to do, your labour of love will not be in vain

Nana Ampofo Debby wrote:

Absolutely amazing. God bless Back 2 School. God bless Twins Diaries

Ajayi Grace added:

Wow this is phenomenal.God bless you my twinsake of the same profession.God bless Back 2 School for their wonderful gifts for the kids.

Ghanaian teacher dances with his students

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher got social media buzzing after he shared a video of himself on TikTok dancing with his students on a school compound.

The video, which apparently was taken after school hours, began with the teacher and one female student on the dance floor as they boogied to Arya Starr's "Sability" track, after which the other students joined.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh