A boy who graduated from high school in the United States of America has been gifted a car by his parents

Jamael Johnson could not hold back his tears when his father showed him the car and his mother handed him the keys

Many people who saw the video commented and thanked the father for being a role model and an inspiration

A boy in the United States of America has been gifted a car by his parents after graduating from high school.

The video on Instagram shows that the boy, Jamael Johnson, did not expect to receive such a gift on his graduation day.

His father, AJ, first posted the video on his Instagram page. AJ is the Founder and CEO of Performance & Recovery at One Body By AJ Recovery Center. He and his family attend Christian Fellowship Church, where he serves in the ministry as a minister and armour bearer for his pastor.

After the graduation ceremony, Jamael's father, who was obviously proud of him, walked him to the new car after which his mother handed him the keys.

In the video, AJ told his son he has been a blessing to them all his life, which is why he will do anything for him.

“You’ve been a blessing to me and your mama all your life and that is why I will go all out for you,” AJ said to Jamael.

Social media users comment on the video

The video has seen so many people commenting. Below are some reactions:

@donron816 said:

His dad is awesome. But he didn't look excited at all!!

@jadasoblessed87 mentioned:

Congratulations the world needs more united families asé

@missladym7's commented:

Sooo nice and heartwarming ❤️!

@sandman_michaelanne wrote:

To be able to call your child a blessing….makes me emotional seeing this. So many lost and cruel children and to be able to say that your child is “Not one of them” has to be an honor.

@diivamariee added:

Love to see it!! good job parents and congrats to the young king

Watch video below

