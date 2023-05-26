Three basic school students are trending after a video of them dancing in school went viral

The kids who wore uniforms of Senior High Schools they would want to attend in future proved that they were good dancers

Netizens who saw the beautiful video were full of praise for the three young students

It was a beautiful sight to behold as students of BenStel School System, a basic school in Kumasi wore school uniforms of Senior High Schools they would like to attend in the future to school.

Dubbed "rep your future school" the school organized a dance competition where 3 kids who wore the uniforms of St. Monica's Senior High School, Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School and Wesley Girls Senior High School partook in a dance competition.

The three students who were neatly dressed did justice to Arya Starr's 'Sability' song as they danced with energy and great intensity.

As if there was a huge prize at stake, the young student who represented Yaa Asantewaa SHS really gave it her all as she danced with amazing strength.

The ease with which she danced made it evident that she is a good dancer who turns down no opportunity to shake her body.

The other students who wore the uniforms of St Monica and Wesley Girls showed that they were on top of their game as they delivered nice moves, much to the delight of the other students gathered around.

At the time of writing the video had gathered over 8000 comments and 500 comments.

Watch the video below

Peeps react to the video of the students dancing

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended the young students, with many saying the student who wore the uniform of Yaa Asantewaa Girls won the dance competition.

Dictaberry responded:

Since de one taking the video choose Yagshs so I’m also choosing Yagshs

Rosemond Svetlana reacted:

Yagshs nailed it but St. Louis is the best school . Where are my Slopsans ?

ginablinkz4 added:

the lady in the middle didn't come to play oo herh see energy

