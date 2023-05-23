A video showing a nice moment when a teacher and his students were dancing is trending online

In the short clip, the happy-looking teacher and his students danced with joy as they joined a viral TikTok challenge

Netizens who reacted to the video have heaped praises on the teacher with others commending him for his moves

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian teacher has created a whole new perspective of what it means for teachers to establish a friendly and cordial relationship with their students.

This comes after he shared a video of himself on TikTok dancing with his students on a school compound.

The video which apparently was taken after school hours began with the teacher and one female student on the dance floor as they boogied to Arya Starr's Sability track.

The teacher and his students showing off their dance moves Photo credit:@thedanceteacher_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The duo who delivered sizzling formation dance moves were soon joined by other students.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As if they had been preparing for a dance competition, the students, led by their teacher, danced in sync with the high-tempo music as they displayed one dance move after the other.

The beautiful video which was captioned "Chaiii…from our hearts to every student" had generated over 26,000 likes and 2000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the teacher

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the teacher, with many applauding him for having a nice rapport with his students.

i tech stated:

I love the adowa dance

Kwame Nyannor replied:

Chale u for support this gals go for talented kids next year

piesieakua3 reacted:

I will never miss school again, forever present

Female teacher dances with her students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty teacher got social media buzzing after a video of her dancing with students in her class went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the teacher danced in front of the class.

After shaking her body for a brief moment, she urged the whole class to join in on the act, something they happily did.

Teacher leads students in formation dance

Also, another teacher became the talk of town after he was filmed dancing with his students.

The video which was posted on the Facebook page of Twin Diaries began with the teacher chatting with the young students when he suddenly started dancing once a popular tune on TikTok began to play.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh