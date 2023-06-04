A lotto guru in Ghana called Kofi Yeboah, who resides at Abeka Junction, says he has been in the game for 40 years

According to Kofi Yeboah, he has been able to win a whopping GH¢60k on one stake, which is his highest ever

Kofi, however, advised that nobody relies on the lotto as a full-time occupation, although his methods are reliable

Kofi Yeboah, a mature Ghanaian man who has been staking lotto and predicting winning numbers since 1983, has revealed some of the gains he made and also given advice to those interested in the money game.

According to Yeboah, who Kofi TV interviewed, the biggest win he chalked in one single stake has been GH¢60,000, but he has recorded loads of smaller wins on numerous occasions.

The man who lives at Abeka Junction said although the game is thought to be random, there are secret methods that he uses to calculate which numbers will play.

"Nobody should tell you that lotto has no plan. There is a plan. It is true that sometimes you have to be lucky in order to win, but we also have a way we calculate it. I've been doing it since 1983, so I know," he said.

Lotto guru Kofi Yeboah gives advice to young people

The lotto expert also stated that despite his methods that prove valid a lot of the time, he would advise everyone who is interested in lotto to have a stable job as well.

"You don't have to rely on lotto alone. I used to sell items myself and that's how I built my own house while making gains from the game in addition," he indicated.

