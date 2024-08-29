A Ghanaian man used TikTok to urge youth in his home country to relocate abroad for better opportunities

He said the best investment anyone could make for themselves and their families was to travel to the US

Sika Mp3 Rof also said it was better to invest in travelling abroad than spending money on education

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man based in the US has urged youth back home in Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad.

The man, known online as Sika Mp3 Rof, suggested that life abroad was better than in Ghana, encouraging the youth not to hesitate to move when an opportunity arose.

A US-based Ghanaian man urges youth in Ghana to relocate abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @sika_mp3_rof/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video captioned 'Invest your money in Abrokyirɛ instead of school', Sika Mp3 Rof opined that the best decision any African could make is to relocate abroad.

He further encouraged his TikTok followers to invest in moving their families to the US as it is a land of opportunities.

"As for me, I maintain that one of the wisest investments on earth is to push your children abroad in places like America. Think about it," he urged.

Sika Mp3 Rof's video travels far

Sika Mp3 Rof's video was watched by close to 6,000 people on TikTok, recording more than 5.9k likes and 331 bookmarks as of the time of publication.

Sporting a nice red cap to match his cream tracksuit, the Ghanaian man recorded the video while taking a stroll in his beautiful neighbourhood in America.

The US-based man is one of several Ghanaians seen to be living the best of their lives abroad due to the numerous opportunities available to them over there.

Man advises youth against relocating abroad.

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian food vendor has advised the youth in the country against relocating abroad for greener pastures.

Nii Comey, in a series of videos on TikTok, argued there was enough money to be made from the myriad challenges the country is facing.

He also urged the youth to rather stay in the country and make money by focusing on finding innovative ways to solve these many problems.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh