A lecturer has taken social media aback after he was spotted carrying a little child at his back

Apparently, one of his students brought the little girl to the examination hall and he decided to help out by carrying the baby

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video sang the praises of the lecturer

A lecturer showed his soft side after he helped one of his female students to put her baby to sleep.

The short video that has since gone viral shows the middle-aged lecturer standing in a lecture room with a baby strapped at his back.

The male lecturer helping the student with her baby Photo credit:@jennytripled4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, one of his students, a nursing mother, brought her little daughter to the exam hall as she was about to write the exams and could not leave the baby at home.

In his bid to ensure that the kid doesn't become a distraction, the lecturer offered to help by watching over the baby, something he did excellently.

The lecturer showed a lot of tact, judging by the way he acted and ensured that the kid stayed asleep as her mom wrote the exam.

The beautiful video, which was captioned "God bless you Mr Frank" had at the time of writing the report gathered over 23,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video:

Peeps praise the lecturer

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the lecturer for being kind to the mother and little girl when they both needed his support.

MARTHA CHIZOBA @GODS FAVORITE. reacted:

The man has a good wife. God bless him and his family.

Spinster Sandra replied:

He will make a very good husband and father

owoyemizaynab indicated:

Wow, God will bless you more sir.

Source: YEN.com.gh