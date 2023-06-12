A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting the treatment her baby daddy had meted out to her has caused a stir online

The lady was heard reminding the man of how supportive she was to him when things became tough during their relationship

The woman said she never expected to be jilted after all these years, especially now that the man is financially sound

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of her lamenting went viral.

Apparently, she was ejected from the house she shared with her baby daddy because the man had decided not to marry her despite their years together.

A woman laments as lover dumps her Photo credit:@maajanee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video the woman, who had a little child strapped to her back, was heard reminding the man of their humble beginning and how she supported him through thick and thin.

The woman said after all the years they'd been together if the man had decided to marry another woman, he should be prepared to face God's wrath.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As the woman kept on hurling invectives, the man came out of the house with two suitcases belonging to the woman, signalling that the woman should leave the house.

At the time of writing the article, the video had gathered over 80,000 likes and 4000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console the woman

Social media users who reacted to the video urged the woman to be strong in the face of these challenges and trying times.

Cynkare indicated:

I refuse to bring this kind of pain to my fellow woman

Venunye added:

May her destiny helpers locate her, So that she can start a new life

Grace commented:

Hmmmm sweetheart pls be strong for the angel at Yr back she needs u

Dia Asah4 wrote:

Look at hw beautiful she ix

Man calls off wedding after bride visits ex-lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a groom reportedly called off his wedding on the day of the ceremony.

Per an Angel FM report of the incident, which happened at Kasoa, the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the "last time" before their wedding.

The information was relayed to the groom by a friend, which led the groom to raise the issue during the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh