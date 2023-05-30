A Ghanaian man, Edward, has shared the story of how he found out he is not the father of his daughter

Recounting the ordeal, he said that his mother-in-law called to inform him after his wife travelled to the US

He said since he was told about the paternity of his daughter, his life has not been the same

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An unhappy Ghanaian man narrated on a radio show how he discovered the child he believed to be his was not.

The man, who only gave his name as Edward, said he lived with his wife and child peacefully until the woman travelled to the United States of America.

Man finds out his child isn't his Photo credit: PM images

Source: Getty Images

How Edward found out he was not the biological father of the child

In a post on the Instagram page of BluePrint DNA, Edward said he happily saw his wife off to the airport when she was travelling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“We went to the airport and had lunch and everything, thinking my wife was going to the US and back. A month later, the mother called me in Ghana to tell me ‘we are sorry to tell you my daughter has gone to find the man who impregnated her, and they have gone to resettle in the US.”

Edward recalled getting confused and asking his mother-in-law for clarification. He said years after, he is still struggling to be himself.

“I was like; I don’t understand this. That the child is for the man in the US, it’s been about three years now, and I’m struggling to come back to myself. I am still struggling to be the man that I was. I lost confidence in myself.”

Listen to the audio below:

Man finds out daughter is not his in a secret DNA test

In a separate story, a man secretly conducted a DNA test on his daughter and found out she was not his.

When the man handed his wife the results in a brown envelope in their kitchen, the excited woman thought it was a ticket for a vacation.

He then informed his wife that it was a DNA test result conducted secretly. The man said he had doubts about the child’s paternity, so he ran the test.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh