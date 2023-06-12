A video of the young man opening up on why people should travel to Canada has warmed hearts online

The man drew a sharp comparison of financial benefits teachers receive in Ghana as against what others earn in Canada

Netizens who watched the video have commended him for speaking on an issue like this

A Ghanaian man in Canada has given many people a reason to travel outside in search of greener pastures by explaining the financial benefits associated with working abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the young man, who was identified as Nana Gyegye and is currently based in Ontario, opened up on how his life has transformed after he journeyed to Canada as an international student.

Having worked as a Senior High School teacher in Kumasi, the young man said that based on his current situation, he arrived at the conclusion that he was receiving pittance as salary back in Ghana.

Man opens up on the earnings he is earning in Canada Photo credit:@isaacomens77/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Making a comparison, he explained that his monthly salary in Ghana as a teacher is earned in 3 days in Canada.

"In Canada, the bare minimum you can get working a day is GH¢1000. So in my case, the money I make in Canada for 3 days is the same as the money I was paid a month as a teacher in Ghana."

"That tells you the difference between being here and being in Ghana" he added

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300 likes.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the young man for enlightening Ghanaians back home regarding the need to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

Cornerstone replied:

Keep the good work

Nana WIT stated:

Solid

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another man has got people talking after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh