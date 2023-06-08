A video of two men in Canada urging Ghanaians who can afford the trip to join them has gone viral

The men said they will not join the bandwagon that living in Canada is bad but rather urge people to come there

People who reacted to the video have commended them for being very open about the issue

Two young men have given the youth of Ghana something to be ambitious about after they opened up on living in Canada.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the two young Ghanaians who wore a winter jacket said their message was to encourage the youth especially degree holders with the chance to travel abroad to take up the offer.

2 men urge Ghanaians why people should travel to Canada Photo credit: @MiloTvGH @Plan ahead GH/YouTube

The man who first spoke said that it is often sad to hear some Ghanaians who have benefitted immensely from living abroad trying to discourage others from travelling.

"If you are the son of Kwame Despite, Dr Kwaku Oteng or Kessben, you can afford to live in Ghana and travel abroad for holidays. But for the ordinary Ghanaian living by hand to mouth, I would advise you to travel, so you can also enjoy"

He cited an example to explain that despite living in Canada for three years, he has been able to build his own house in Ghana.

His other friend who was nodding in agreement also advised prospective visa applicants to Canada to be very circumspect and get more insight when filling out their documents.

At the time of writing the video had gathered over 12000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians praise the duo for the advice

Netizens who reacted to the video applauded them for the information, whereas others also revealed their intent to travel to Canada.

Thee King reacted:

i want to come to abroad n lesrn fashion designer

Official_Patoa_G33

Well said abroad is good to Ghanaian to experience itam in Canada,adey enjoy for here saaa

Bra KP added:

Hmmmmm your words touch my heart ♥️thanks for the words of encouragement ✊✊✊✊✊✊✊ yen nomom saaaaa no

Man tells how friends tried to get him deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man currently in Canada has cautioned persons wanting to travel to that country to be wary of the friends they make.

He opened up about how his Ghanaian friends betrayed him in the most painful manner by trying to get him deported.

The man added his Ghanaian friends contacted his partner in an attempt to persuade her not to help him get a resident permit.

