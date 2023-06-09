A young lady has earned the praises of many after a video of her and her lover surfaced on the internet

She tried concealing the identity of her handsome lover by covering his face as they posed for the camera

Social media users who reacted to the beautiful moment congratulated the young lovers

A diminutive Ghanaian lady has become the envy of many after she took to social media to flaunt her handsome lover in a TikTok video.

The video which captured the young lady and her boyfriend seated in front of a shop acting very cosy has since gone viral.

Apparently, they were posing for pictures and decided to make the photographer jealous by acting all loved up in that brief moment.

As they posed for the camera, the lady tried concealing the identity of her lover by using her hand to cover his face.

The photographer however objected to the move, forcing the lady to show the face of the young man, who wore a bright smile as they posed.

The six-second video which was captioned "see your life” had gathered over 600 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the beautiful moment

Netizens who commented on the video congratulated the duo on finding warmth in each other's arms. Others however, urged the lady to cherish and love the guy.

Ma’am Pee reacted:

Fine guy hold am well ok... u know market

Queentina539 revealed:

I swear this shot people err hmm my friend used to date one and we used to insult him. He told us that such people er their sweetness nu stop herrr

@Arloo added:

The guy is wicked, like how?

Source: YEN.com.gh