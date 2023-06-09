A young man who used to work as a cleaner when he finished JHS has become a graduate of the school

Francis Addo developed a great interest in attending the school and made all the necessary inquiries when he worked there

When he got the opportunity to enrol in 2019, Francis made sure he made it count and chalked up some impressive achievements

A determined young Ghanaian man, Francis Addo, has attained a dream he had when he was still a boy, in a manner that is spreading inspiration among many folks.

Francis worked as a cleaner at Ashesi University when he graduated from junior high school and got inspired to enrol in the school one day.

He quit to continue his education as a senior high school student in 2015, after asking around and gathering valuable information on how he could enrol.

Francis Addo looking great during his graduation Photo credit: @Ashesi via Facebook; ashesi.edu.gh

Source: UGC

As Ashesi University recounted on their Facebook handle, Francis' dream eventually came true in 2019 when he joined the class of 2023 at the prestigious Ghanaian institution.

Francis is now a graduate of Ashesi University with some great achievements. He was a representative of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars, served in the Judicial Executive Council and was later elected President of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars.

"I created a list of goals I wanted to achieve and today, I can proudly say that I have ticked all the boxes. Although I faced failures in my first year, those experiences helped shape my understanding of who I am and what I can aspire to become," Francis said.

