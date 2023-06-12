The conversation between a gym instructor in Ghana and a friend of his is disturbing many men online

The anonymous chats making waves online revealed how some married women in Ghana keep pestering the trainer for an affair

The man added that some of the ladies even offer him money, and when he refuses, they quit coming to his gym

A Ghanaian fitness trainer, who works at a gym, has said that he has encountered several instances of married women wanting him to satisfy them in bed.

The claims were made in a conversation between the said trainer and his friend, which was screenshotted and shared on various social media platforms online.

A set of chats shared by Nana Yaa Egyiriba Asantewaa, a popular Facebook user and author with nearly 9,000 followers, revealed that the instructor had to deal with a lot of sexual requests from the women.

According to the man, he has been turning down the requests of the married women who usually offer him money in exchange for his bedroom affection.

"Most of the guys find it difficult to say no because they start with giving you tips and getting you breakfast and lunch every day. Someone gave me 5k just to say yes to her, and she'll give me more whenever I need money," he said.

The gentleman also added that when he turns down their requests, the women usually quit his gym for another one.

Comments from Ghanaians on cheating married women

Below are some thoughts netizens shared in the comment section after reading the disturbing chat.

Daniel Wilbon Sanni indicated:

If some women marry old men out of greed (they marry for money) how is that the fault of the men? They can't eat their cake and have it.

Afia-serwaa Frimpong stated:

The gym instructors should go away. Most of them that is their business. They are not forced biaaa. About 98% all they do is married women who comes to the gym.

Albert Adu-Akoh mentioned:

The guy said it's their husband's fault. Kwasia line sei. Not having them take accountability for their own actions and blaming men who are out there and possibly going through it so they can provide her with a comfortable home. Mtcheeew

See the chats below:

